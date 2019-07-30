As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted by $407,760 Its Position; Moreno Evelyn V Has Boosted Position in General Dynamics Com (GD)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.83. About 850,141 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 818,567 shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 754,650 shares. 168,936 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 45,872 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co reported 39,188 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 195,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 62,100 were reported by Pier Cap Limited. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 4,755 shares. Korea reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 0% or 3,249 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fmr Lc reported 4.38M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 0% or 52 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares to 27,562 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 161,636 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 293 shares stake. 30,896 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 75,854 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 6,071 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 8,034 shares. 1,516 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Sterling Cap Limited Liability reported 3,666 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 2,066 shares. 2,392 are held by Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,179 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 3,640 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.13% or 159,769 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.