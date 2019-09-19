As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $59.64 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted Nokia Corp. (NOK) Holding by $374,000; Stock Rose

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 14.03M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 13/03/2018 – Helsinki discloses 3.3% holding in ‘nationally important’ Nokia; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 413,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.73M, down from 833,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 345,978 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 8,073 shares to 38,752 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

