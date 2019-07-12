As Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 211,405 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 15,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.61M, up from 946,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $271.9. About 528,683 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 54,960 shares to 944,982 shares, valued at $105.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 236,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,074 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Earnings: No Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Berkshire Shareholders Mob Omaha; Arista’s Outlook Gets Cloudy – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Ellington Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sei Investments invested in 266,020 shares. Barclays Plc reported 126,432 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Macquarie has invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts invested in 0.01% or 16,211 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 2.30 million shares. Cwm Llc holds 255 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,736 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Liability Com reported 45,872 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc holds 1.45% or 89,766 shares.