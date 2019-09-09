As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Aristeia Capital Upped by $1.57 Million Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined While Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $628,370

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 69,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 412,195 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 95,634 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 3,467 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 18,563 shares. Andra Ap has 10,300 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 66 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 13,200 shares. 65,193 are owned by Fil Limited. Tiverton Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,397 shares. Northern has 289,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,773 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $214.56 million for 47.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Llc stated it has 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 3,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.57% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tower Bridge reported 1,224 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 1,917 shares stake. Acg Wealth has invested 0.37% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.94% or 6,900 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 25,823 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 4,683 shares. 5,222 are owned by Middleton Inc Ma. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.28% or 2,000 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 8,407 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.