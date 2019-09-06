As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased by $2.48 Million Its Holding; Mrj Capital Raised Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 28,224 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.67. About 57,880 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 1,192 shares. Foster Motley reported 3,866 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has 70,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 2.18M shares. Axa holds 230,146 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. Essex Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,893 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 138,602 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 23 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0.17% or 386,913 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 5,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,115 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 576 shares. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 4,000 shares.

