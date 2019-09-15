As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $84.18 Million; As Criteo Sa (CRTO) Market Value Declined, S Squared Technology Has Raised Position by $1.95 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 592,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.17 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 114,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 240,772 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 125,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 411,718 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 660,020 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $203.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 324,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

