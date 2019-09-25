As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $969,306 as Market Valuation Declined

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 24,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 996,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.04 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 2.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 15,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 30,440 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 394,235 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 113,864 shares to 346,559 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs has 227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) owns 30 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 130,116 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 48,670 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 2,196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 153 are held by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 10,035 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.48% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc owns 657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 0.18% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.50 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 5,602 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 1.67M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 426,773 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 164,319 shares stake. 205,148 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc.

