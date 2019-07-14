As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Value Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Its Position by $60.16 Million; P-A-W Capital Has Increased Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $560,000

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 437,384 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 19,538 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd owns 13,633 shares. 28,163 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 162,947 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 100 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Technologies Lc has invested 1.56% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 3,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Inc owns 60,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 1.14 million shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USA Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies Announces Partnership with G&J Marketing and Sales – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Vendingmarketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies Celebrates 20 Years Of Leadership And Innovation During NAMA Show – VendingMarketWatch” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 17,151 shares. 200 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,953 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Management Limited Com has invested 1.89% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested in 0% or 26 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 2,759 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.09% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 5,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.04% or 2.30M shares. Aristeia Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Security Natl Company stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,316 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toth Advisory owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.