As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased Position; Cypress Asset Management Decreased Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 48,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 132,532 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 129,682 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is A Great Dividend Growth Machine, But Not At That Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.21 million shares to 12.71 million shares, valued at $365.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P 500 extends steep June rally (again), Nasdaq spikes to challenge 50-day average – MarketWatch” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WIX Stock Looks like It Could Be a Great Buy on the Dip – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IEFA, CHKP, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Opens Dublin Customer Support Centre – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.