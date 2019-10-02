As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $54.02 Million; Brown Capital Management Lifted Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake by $55.95 Million as Shares Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 476,102 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 888,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 6.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.87 million, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 297,608 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 41,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 4,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 101,112 were reported by Columbus Circle. Blair William & Commerce Il holds 0.02% or 42,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 7,573 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 227,137 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,353 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 127,933 shares. Redwood Invests reported 181,240 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 79,304 shares. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca invested in 3.25M shares. 274,828 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Brown Advisory has invested 0.11% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 33,700 shares to 916,873 shares, valued at $37.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 205,221 shares to 322,548 shares, valued at $22.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.