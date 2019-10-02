As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Decreased Holding; Parkwood Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake as Share Value Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 4,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 66,565 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, down from 70,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.8. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 28,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 34,024 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 62,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 228,742 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19,750 shares to 23,809 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 9,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.