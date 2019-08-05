As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position by $9.60 Million; Terril Brothers Has Boosted Its Holding in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69M, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 283,922 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 101,785 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830 worth of stock. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. 150 shares were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton, worth $9,428 on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, April 30 DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 218 shares. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939 on Monday, June 17.

