As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Granite Investment Partners Increased Holding by $331,800; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position by $15.99 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 168,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.19 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 3.19 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,316 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 919,740 shares traded or 59.17% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares to 147,387 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

