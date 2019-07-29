As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Holding; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Boosted Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $23.07 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $145.73. About 559,910 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 435,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.11 million, up from 8.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 6.30M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 2,959 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested in 0% or 190 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 8,765 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 195,538 shares. Franklin reported 551,019 shares. 13,200 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company reported 0.16% stake. Granite Investment Ltd invested in 0.09% or 13,316 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 7,720 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,875 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.3% or 1.10M shares. Regions Fincl owns 167 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,687 shares to 24,077 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 15,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,869 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 6,525 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 1.01 million shares. 82,984 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability. Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 1.50M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 71,700 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 84,323 shares. General American Com, New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares. Burns J W And invested in 0.21% or 15,788 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Co Ca stated it has 164,100 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management Comm has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 5,535 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 63,908 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.