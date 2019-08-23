As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted by $60.16 Million Its Holding; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Investure Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.84 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 320,515 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 3.24M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.84M shares. 1,769 are owned by Brown Advisory. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 13,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 328,121 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Swiss Bancorp invested in 160,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 175,190 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated owns 2.68M shares. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.35% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 40,699 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 30,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 14,903 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability holds 2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 515,324 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 5,061 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

