As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered by $5.88 Million Its Position; As Avery Dennison (AVY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cam Group Holding A Trimmed Stake by $339,000

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,546 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77M, down from 361,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 211,405 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 445,226 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 55,127 shares to 136,142 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. The insider BARKER PETER K sold $209,020.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $142.69 million for 17.16 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

