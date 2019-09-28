As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Stake by $1.87 Million; Rr Partners LP Lowered Magna Intl (MGA) Holding as Share Value Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 521,702 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 13,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 54,565 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75M, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Reiterates Buy Rating on Wix.com (WIX) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 174,988 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Principal Gru has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 1.79M are owned by Jackson Square Prtnrs Llc. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 276,168 shares. Lord Abbett stated it has 238,218 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 123,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 8 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 1.67M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hbk Lp has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oak Ridge Ltd invested 1.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 72,942 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 23,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 2,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 15,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,377 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).