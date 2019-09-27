As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Boosted Its Position; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $6.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 400,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 270,999 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, down from 671,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 13,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 54,565 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75M, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 216,391 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 32,076 shares to 278,659 shares, valued at $34.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 243,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

