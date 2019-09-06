As Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Share Price Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Upped Position; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Cut Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 158,808 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 1.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.12 million for 14.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares to 68,579 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT).

