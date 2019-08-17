As Wipro LTD (WIT) Valuation Declined, Sensato Investors Increased Its Position by $766,317; As Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Stock Price Declined, Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.04 Million

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 255,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 767,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 972,302 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees 1Q IT Services Rev in the Range of $2.02B to $2.07B; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Wipro Ltd; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company's stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 128,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its Gender Diverse Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and EPS for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “February 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares to 14,289 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.