As Wipro LTD (WIT) Market Valuation Rose, Gam Holding Ag Has Increased Its Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,857 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 billion, up from 83,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 172,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 688,138 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 516,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 2.10M shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees Divestiture of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono to Complete After 1; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO RECOGNIZED PROVISION FOR INSOLVENCY OF 2 CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 11,213 shares to 72,293 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 154,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,382 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank Na owns 4,996 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. M Securities has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The California-based Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 334,692 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability. Gabalex Limited Liability Corp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 100,000 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Innovations holds 1.54% or 13,549 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 22,761 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 58,630 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 408,592 shares. Monarch Mgmt accumulated 21,414 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 275,644 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested in 19.20M shares or 1.51% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.31 million shares or 0.18% of the stock.

