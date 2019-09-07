As Wipro LTD (WIT) Market Valuation Declined, Morgan Stanley Has Raised Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $559,507

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 2.00M shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 106,847 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $112.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,764 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).