As Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Position; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Generac Hldgs Com (GNRC) as Stock Price Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (GNRC) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 26,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,090 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 45,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 253,310 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 225.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 483,184 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Black Hills Corporation (BKH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

