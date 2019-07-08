As Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stock Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Holding by $1.59 Million; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 225.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 16,990 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 61,440 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.3% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 720,425 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 137,220 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 34,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 4,412 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 0.11% or 7,783 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.77% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sg Americas Limited has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.66% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 31,221 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,403 shares. Apriem invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Whalerock Point Prns Llc reported 0.51% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Provident Trust Communication accumulated 3,984 shares. Research Invsts holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Trian Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has 7.23% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 354,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 366,995 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 6,368 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 124,403 shares. 78,636 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com. 231,887 are held by Loomis Sayles And Co Lp. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Nuveen Asset Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 495,879 shares. Fire Gp has 230,523 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. 35,004 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 541,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 5,327 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.06% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 36,609 shares to 5,557 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 234,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $570,119 activity. ZIDAR THOMAS P also sold $252,863 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Thursday, January 24. $152,704 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was sold by CRANE TIMOTHY on Thursday, January 24.