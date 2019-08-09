As Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Share Price Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted by $2.88 Million Its Holding; Profund Advisors Holding In Juniper Networks (JNPR) Was Increased

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 177.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 42,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 67,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 24,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 83,925 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 40,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 170,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 129,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 860,723 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 393,307 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 67,686 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.49% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 20,340 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 210,939 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Atlanta Capital Mngmt Co L L C has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 34,077 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 510 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 465,917 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.41% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 2.87M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Utah Retirement invested in 64,383 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,175 shares to 21,183 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,063 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 35,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Company owns 3,411 shares. 1.00M are held by Northern. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 145,829 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 130,022 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 3,500 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Co invested 0.68% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 8,746 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 30,049 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 1,954 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 50,489 shares. Sit Investment Associates accumulated 10,575 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com owns 5,477 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 143 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.