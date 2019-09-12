As Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 13,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 55,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 137,228 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 5.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70 million, up from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 434,752 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,265 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.1% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.95% or 72,837 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 713,255 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Company reported 38,670 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 22 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 37,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 0.01% stake. Copper Rock Cap Prns Lc invested in 261,807 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 16,024 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity, California-based fund reported 83,568 shares. 19,735 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 465,554 shares.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.39 million for 10.08 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.12% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43,360 shares to 200,522 shares, valued at $32.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).