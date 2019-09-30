As Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Stock Declined, Falcon Point Capital Raised by $344,560 Its Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Holding by $6.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 4,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 43,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 38,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 72,378 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 373.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 247,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 313,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 66,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 2.85M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 12,676 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 12,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Acquires Chicago Deferred Exchange Company Nasdaq:WTFC – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $81.5 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $170.6 million – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Oak Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Completes the Acquisition of Certain Assets and Assumption of Certain Liabilities of American Enterprise Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.