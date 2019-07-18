As Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Decreased Its Stake by $37.20 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 1.09 million shares traded or 170.59% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 799,238 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $570,119 activity. 3,482 shares valued at $252,863 were sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 2,265 shares valued at $164,552 was made by LARSON DAVID L on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 5,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 1.82M shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Basswood Management Limited Company has 0.85% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 23,757 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1.45M are held by Millennium Lc. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Rothschild Co Asset Management Us stated it has 330,489 shares. 74,395 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Fin Advsr accumulated 21,156 shares. Cwm Lc owns 361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,635 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 287,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc, a New York-based fund reported 228,900 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 431,393 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $55.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 30,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.25 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc has 49,400 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.01% or 3,550 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited accumulated 37,718 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 820,949 shares. Rockland Trust invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Naples Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 62 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,544 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 63,066 shares. Franklin Res Inc, California-based fund reported 620,020 shares. Decatur Cap Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 117,128 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.96% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Roundview Limited Co reported 6,095 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 449,302 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12,000 shares to 54,200 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).