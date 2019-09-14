As Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Share Value Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased by $4.03 Million Its Position; Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Lifted by 1492 Capital Management Llc

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 19,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 151,246 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 131,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.73 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 55,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 261,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15 million, up from 206,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 416,386 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 14,866 shares to 65,824 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 40,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,794 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 2,400 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 409,516 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 2,911 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 6,725 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. 85,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd. 8,685 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,814 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 1,088 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.26% or 683,178 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Management Limited Co holds 19,957 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 184,850 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 365,554 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 7.77 million shares. Goldentree Asset Lp owns 1.8% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 836,091 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 522,930 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 61,700 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 95,440 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 41,216 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 256,699 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,313 shares. Hodges Cap stated it has 53,850 shares. Voya Investment Management owns 424,267 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.84% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Paloma Prtnrs Management Comm owns 129,223 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares to 51,474 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).