As Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Share Price Declined, Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Position; Diversified Trust Co Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake as Stock Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 21,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 257,400 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,896 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 23,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.98 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,477 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 15,123 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 16,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 617,344 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 6,725 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 16,920 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Numerixs Inv Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,282 shares. 481,014 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Copper Rock Cap Partners reported 206,610 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 36,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom Ltd Llc De holds 39,149 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement accumulated 0.12% or 4,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 33,986 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 23,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) by 52,165 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $50.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Branch of PyraMax Bank, FSB – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $89.1 million, An Increase of 9% Over Prior Year Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2019 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EA Did What It Does Best – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Uss Inv Management Limited owns 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,600 shares. Verition Fund Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,284 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 471,213 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Com holds 1.82 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 65,900 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 2,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 86,306 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 4.21M shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.06% or 75,456 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,300 shares. Mitchell Mgmt has 13,437 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio.