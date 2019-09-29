As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Valuation Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $5.54 Million; Jackson Square Partners Lowered Its Applied Materials Com (AMAT) Position as Market Value Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (AMAT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 728,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.45 million, down from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21M shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 452,629 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 4.45M shares to 8.85M shares, valued at $619.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubisoft Entertain Npv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,970 shares. Com Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 735,863 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,714 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 45,339 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amp Capital Investors has 624,450 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Raymond James And has 453,758 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 1.54M shares. Cap Advsr Ok has 0.86% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Axa accumulated 150,252 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability has 34,060 shares. Accredited Invsts owns 5,034 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 8,296 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Limited Com invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 16,359 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv holds 162,388 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,299 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,903 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com stated it has 213 shares. Polaris Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 79,200 shares. 96,267 are held by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. 1,000 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Oppenheimer And Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,773 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). South Dakota Council accumulated 0.01% or 16,000 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares to 26,186 shares, valued at $88.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 7.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.