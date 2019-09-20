As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Valuation Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $5.54 Million; As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Share Value Rose, Horizon Investments Decreased Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 203,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 20,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 224,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 4.91M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 358,791 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96 million for 8.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $105.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Card Mngmt LP owns 1.39 million shares. Capital World Investors owns 650,000 shares. Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0.02% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 20,418 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 34,790 shares. Burney has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,438 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alps has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability holds 264,584 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 3,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 3,946 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.55M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Bancshares: Near-Term Catalysts May Be Limited – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Loan Growth Support Huntington’s (HBAN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group invested in 5.88M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 50,136 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 46,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 12,325 are held by Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc. Stifel Financial reported 974,366 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 255,821 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc holds 1.73% or 165,759 shares. Mackenzie invested in 249,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Comm reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.06 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Cap Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).