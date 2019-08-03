As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Position; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $599,200; Stock Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.36M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 238,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 277,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 341,333 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Happe Michael J, worth $102,163 on Wednesday, March 27.