As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Share Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 301,010 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 2.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Partners stated it has 2.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beacon Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sunbelt Secs Inc invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 28,842 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 36,307 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested in 0.15% or 12,955 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company holds 65,339 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 118,907 shares. Da Davidson Communications accumulated 0.24% or 181,608 shares. Longer Investments holds 1.69% or 17,840 shares. Lau Associate Llc has invested 0.37% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 3,528 shares. 156,934 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. Cheviot Value holds 1.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 44,100 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $108.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 8.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.