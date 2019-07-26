As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 334,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.40M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 355,871 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 127,492 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 61,678 shares to 197,892 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,190 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.12% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 29,538 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 52,763 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 15,660 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). California-based San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 17,416 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,670 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 27 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,851 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 14,200 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd holds 0% or 16,950 shares in its portfolio. 83,693 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 423,456 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 8.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 97,367 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 91,154 shares. New York-based Clark Estates Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Whittier holds 0% or 401 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 22,722 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 61,019 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 18,567 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 26,710 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 55,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 100,000 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.31% or 102,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd owns 55,058 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27. $301,491 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were sold by Degnan Steven Scott.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $70.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.