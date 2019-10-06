As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed by $5.54 Million Its Position; As Pixelworks (PXLW) Share Price Declined, White Pine Capital Cut Its Position by $334,300

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 316,952 shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Orca Ltd Liability reported 272,688 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 41,590 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Ser Corporation accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 241,300 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 79,789 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,431 are held by Bancorp Of America De. Citigroup Inc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv has 4,481 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 184 shares.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 93,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. MOORE STEVEN L also bought $7,803 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.94M for 8.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $134.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).