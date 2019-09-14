As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Position by $5.54 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $94.25 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 437,198 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 billion, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac accumulated 0% or 629,563 shares. First City owns 17,740 shares. Montag A & Assoc invested in 83,592 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Westchester Capital Management has invested 3.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 38,814 shares. Connable Office accumulated 23,363 shares. Baskin Financial Services reported 181,527 shares. American Assets Invest Lc invested in 162,600 shares. Delta Cap Management Lc stated it has 55,320 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,494 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 5,469 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 3.56% or 4.30 million shares. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 1% or 14,253 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $83.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J also bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 912 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 52,676 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 124,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 16,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 251,154 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 162,388 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 2,306 shares. 88,582 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 100 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 157,881 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 10,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,145 shares. Illinois-based Skyline Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.54% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Perritt Cap Management accumulated 10,130 shares.