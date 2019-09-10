As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shares Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Upped by $3.18 Million Its Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Holder Swedbank Has Upped Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 22,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 161,491 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 102,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 387,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 284,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 61,827 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 133,850 shares. 27,668 were accumulated by Barnett. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 6,220 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,470 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Carroll Finance Assocs stated it has 1 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 2,644 shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 238,300 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 14,463 shares. Clark Estates holds 0.51% or 106,500 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd accumulated 118 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 319,800 shares. Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Advsrs has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Winnebago Stock Gained 11% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winnebago: 96% Target Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Appoints Maria Blase to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 681,783 shares to 413,914 shares, valued at $74.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 363,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.16% or 1.05M shares. Van Eck Corp, New York-based fund reported 901,797 shares. Adirondack Tru Company owns 200 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 192 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 29,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security Com has 1,991 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 3,774 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Century Cos invested in 2.19M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited holds 7,400 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Creative Planning reported 21,440 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kellogg Goes After Beyond Meat – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.