As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Market Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Position by $5.54 Million; Hightower Advisors Position in Store Cap (STOR) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 158.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 24,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 9,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 881,231 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 583,941 shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Store Capital reports $460M of Q4 gross investments – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 190,886 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.06% stake. Bluefin Trading Limited Company owns 9,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pecaut And stated it has 0.46% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Park Circle holds 5,000 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Duff And Phelps has 0.65% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.41M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 43,161 shares. 199,514 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 144,871 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 379,427 shares. 171,102 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Franklin stated it has 311,032 shares. Hilton Lc accumulated 120 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,950 shares to 377,902 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,679 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive day for boating and RV stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.94 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $86.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 329 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 251,154 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited invested in 0% or 52,676 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 1 shares. Polaris Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 79,200 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,903 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. 1.89 million were accumulated by Cooke Bieler Lp. Clark Estates New York holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 106,500 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The California-based Lpl Limited Com has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio.