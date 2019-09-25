As Winnebago Inds (WGO) Valuation Rose, Punch Card Management LP Has Increased Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Increased Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 174,530 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 61,599 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc World Markets accumulated 7,928 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd owns 35,487 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 3,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cantillon Capital Lc reported 4.26M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company owns 4,377 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 11,229 were accumulated by Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.06% or 81,967 shares. 839 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 418,539 shares. Hhr Asset Management reported 1.7% stake. 232,195 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6,030 shares to 214,835 shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 678,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Announces Second Round of 2019 Enhancements for AWD – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.