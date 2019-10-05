As Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stock Value Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Holding; Cadinha & Co Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $914,973 as Market Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 459.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 173,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41 million, down from 181,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Diversified Business Model Should Help Revenues Cross $120 Billion By 2021 – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: UNC Chapel Hill turns to big banks as it seeks millions for financial education center – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

