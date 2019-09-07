As Winnebago Inds (WGO) Market Valuation Rose, Blackrock Has Increased Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 101,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.15M, up from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 619,694 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has 0.76% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sei invested in 98,970 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 178,156 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 8,758 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12 shares. The California-based Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Country Club Na invested in 7,311 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt holds 0.23% or 11,629 shares in its portfolio. California-based Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0.02% or 388,077 shares. King Luther Cap Management owns 66,518 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 3.87 million shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 3,310 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 9,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 76,533 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 25,818 shares. 12,623 are owned by Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 2.19M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 12 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 55,000 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership invested 2.13% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Kbc Grp Nv reported 22,722 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.04% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 18,567 shares. 31,307 are held by Pinebridge Invests L P.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 14.28 million shares to 452,000 shares, valued at $69.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,257 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of stock was bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.