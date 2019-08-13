As Winmark (WINA) Market Valuation Declined, Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Position by $625,852; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Has Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 56.19 million shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Winmark Corp (WINA) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 7,123 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Winmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 2,099 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Group Inc Ltd invested in 15,360 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.39M shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp holds 37,900 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 23,773 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Greatmark holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,211 shares. Madrona Fincl Services Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,240 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 149,934 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Main Street Lc has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 211,869 shares. Garnet Equity Capital holds 6.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,000 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 964,338 were accumulated by Crestwood Gru Lc. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Com Ny has invested 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 52,575 shares stake.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares to 147,387 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).