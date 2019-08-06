As Williams (WSM) Stock Price Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Its Position by $1.09 Million; Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Its Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 793,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.63M, up from 773,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 464,094 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $86.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 3.40 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 64,876 shares to 187,227 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Communication owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,685 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Highlander Cap Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,495 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 0.01% or 9,393 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,108 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 20,630 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 7,650 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nadler Group has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.05% or 12,204 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 73,642 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Ltd has 0.8% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,800 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 703,256 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First City Cap has 44,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.59M were accumulated by Blackrock. Hartford Financial Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 300 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Co owns 30,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mcrae invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Argent Limited Company reported 885,056 shares. Int Gru holds 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 194,604 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 923,537 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 33,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,690 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Llc holds 7,035 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 46,779 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc owns 4.05M shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,343 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 107,905 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 213,387 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $101.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) by 121,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,829 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.