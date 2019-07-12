As Williams (WSM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by $2.01 Million

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.38 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 73,195 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, down from 292,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 14,366 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 2,593 were accumulated by Amp Investors Ltd. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 12,371 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 0.02% or 123,374 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 64,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl stated it has 3,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 94,403 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 276,530 shares. Personal Cap owns 7,791 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Lc has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Swiss Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 100,479 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 1.05% or 129,997 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 18,177 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.76 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $85.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 484,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy This Daycare Stock As Dual Income Families Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions – Setting Up For A Move Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2016. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.19M for 41.65 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.17 million shares to 10,566 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,997 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 3,071 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 20,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,400 are held by Ser. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 5,545 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 57,859 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 611,802 shares. 53,800 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Mcrae Mngmt invested 3.22% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 559,103 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 199,244 shares stake. Moon Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.19% or 43,257 shares.