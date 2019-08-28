As Williams (WSM) Share Price Rose, Midas Management Raised Holding by $392,000; Peak Asset Management Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake as Stock Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.33M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 1.48 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland owns 4,300 shares. 174,363 are owned by Reik Lc. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,989 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 19,885 shares. Moon Capital Limited Partnership reported 43,257 shares stake. 395,107 are owned by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 121,747 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.09% or 33,854 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 1,305 shares stake. Moreover, Logan has 0.66% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 110,170 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Com holds 18,642 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com stated it has 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Franklin Inc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. invested in 0.22% or 8.05 million shares. Wade G W holds 0.05% or 8,575 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.17M shares or 0.12% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt reported 11,709 shares. Sns Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bank has 0.99% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 47,974 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj reported 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Old Bankshares In invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,296 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.19% or 9.71 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd reported 11,353 shares. Brinker Capital has 22,247 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 173,107 shares stake.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).