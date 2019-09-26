As Williams (WSM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Its Stake; Keybank National Association Has Raised Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Stock Value Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 589,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.19M, up from 584,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $282.33. About 1.92 million shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 99,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 93,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 769,983 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 15,511 shares to 51,036 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 98,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Lc has 127,827 shares for 6.3% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 42,335 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 457,227 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 605,162 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 61,538 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,007 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advsr Lc accumulated 56,372 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 325,905 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.5% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sunbelt Securities reported 2,007 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York has invested 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,206 shares to 41,203 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEA) by 43,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,320 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Lc has 91,499 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 311,825 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,494 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 20 shares. Smithbridge Asset De stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Us Bank De reported 48,483 shares. Clark Capital Group accumulated 0.49% or 355,103 shares. Advsr holds 1.35% or 16,425 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Carroll Fin Associates invested in 0% or 526 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,579 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 28,126 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1.86 million shares.