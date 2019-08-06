As Williams (WSM) Market Valuation Rose, Midas Management Increased Holding; Wesbanco Bank Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $374,448 as Market Value Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 9,546 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 10,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $336.14. About 212,678 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 389,916 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 5,916 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2,524 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has 127,842 shares. Moreover, Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 6,908 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc owns 18,642 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 901,310 shares. Federated Pa holds 49,477 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc owns 10,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 654,341 shares. Capital Research Global invested in 0.15% or 8.37 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 25,632 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 0.04% or 5,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.19 million shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 2,104 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest holds 0.28% or 1,461 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 61,418 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 8,384 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 24 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 258,974 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,466 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 24,308 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Llc owns 15,913 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited has 0.5% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,243 shares. Braun Stacey Inc stated it has 0.81% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 9,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 7,134 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.12 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.