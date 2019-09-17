As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Valuation Rose, Holder Hs Management Partners Cut by $6.67 Million Its Holding; Hcsf Management Has Lowered Its Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.42 million, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 502,263 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc analyzed 35,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 212,594 shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.35M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial LP has 0.15% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 102,658 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 10,960 shares. Argent Cap has 37,435 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 1,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.01% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 10,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 84,972 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.03% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 2.17M shares. Franklin invested in 0.07% or 3.08 million shares. Mirae Asset reported 10,573 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 3,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp accumulated 15,490 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 176 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 20,449 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 20,380 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% stake. Raymond James And invested in 29,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Grimes & Com holds 0.05% or 9,686 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 15,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 119 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn accumulated 10,034 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 82 shares. Ellington Ltd Llc reported 0.89% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).