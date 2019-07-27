As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Valuation Declined, Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Position by $339,920; Engaged Capital Holding in Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Has Lowered by $3.21 Million

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 844,829 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 10,219 are held by Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc. South Dakota Inv Council has 33,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 35,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 93,417 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 0% or 101 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 330,468 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com. 13,989 were accumulated by Coatue Management Limited Liability Com. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 7,343 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25 million for 20.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

